‘A Taste of Hellertown’ Planned for Oct. 13

There will be a new and exciting opportunity to put your taste buds to the test this fall in Saucon Valley.

A Taste of Hellertown is a new event that’s planned for Sunday, Oct. 13 from 12 to 4 p.m. Hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber, A Taste of Hellertown attendees will get to sample food and drink from a wide variety of participating local businesses, plus enjoy special discounts and exclusive promotions.

Business owners and chefs will be on hand during the event to share stories, answer questions and provide insights into their culinary creations, according to a post on the Facebook event page created by the chamber.

A Taste of Hellertown tickets are $30 each and may be purchased via the chamber’s website.

