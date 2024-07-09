Dive into Flavor During Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week

Hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, confirmed participants so far include Art Cafe, Drip-The Flavor Lab, Springtown Inn and Yianni’s Taverna.

Hungry for something new and different? Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week is happening from Sunday, July 14 to Saturday, July 20, and will offer local residents an opportunity to sample new flavors while enjoying savings.

Hosted by the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce, confirmed participants so far include Art Cafe, Drip-The Flavor Lab, Springtown Inn and Yianni’s Taverna.

Springtown Inn will be offering a three-course pre-fixe dinner menu featuring soup or salad, a choice of entree and a house-made dessert du jour.

Traditionally, most participants offer a pre-fixe menu, a percentage discount, a complimentary menu course or some other type of special.

“Whether you’re a fan of savory bites, sweet treats or innovative drinks, our participating eateries have something to satisfy every palate,” the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.

The event’s business sponsors include Bethlehem Landfill Company, Carl Volkman and Sons, Lindsay O. Albert, EA, and iHeart Media.

For more information about Hellertown-Lower Saucon Summer Restaurant Week, including menus and specials, visit the Restaurant Week page on the chamber’s website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.