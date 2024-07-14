Aloha Jay’s Expands Hours, Will Offer Malasada Breakfast Sandwich

A popular Hellertown donut shop that opened in May is expanding its hours and menu to better serve customers.

Aloha Jay’s Malasadas at 1120 Main Street is now open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

This means that customers will have more time to purchase and enjoy the freshly-made Hawaiian-style donuts known as malasadas for which Aloha Jay’s has quickly become locally-famous.

Popular regular flavors include coconut cream, ube (purple yam), snow cap cream, s’mores and rainbow sprinkles. Other flavors of filled or frosted malasada are featured on a rotating basis, and have recently included Biscoff (cookie butter), The Sticky, Boston cream, Blueberry, Rice Pudding, Lemon and Key Lime. Aloha Jay’s also recently added mini malasadas to its menu, which features hot and iced Kona coffee, a coffee blend made with 10 percent Kona beans and Aloha Jay’s Punch.

Owner Jay Losagio said he has more menu additions in the works, with plans to add a breakfast sandwich made with a malasada in the near future.

“We are just waiting for Chris Tina from Lehigh Valley Food to get back from her awesome vacation (yes we are jealous), as she will taste test first!” he said in a July 11 Facebook post.

Losagio also revealed that an Aloha Jay’s app is in development. Once launched, customers will be able to use it for online ordering, pickup, delivery, earning points for free products and more.

With the new hours starting Monday, Losagio asked that customers be patient due to how the transition will affect the business’s production.

“We have no idea what the demand will be with these extended hours, so please bear with us for the first week or so until we figure out things with production,” he said on Facebook. “There could be some wait times, or no wait.”

Aloha Jay’s is located in front of Rocco’s Pizzeria, next to 7-Eleven and Rita’s Italian Ice. The business is decorated with a Hawaiian theme and customers are “lei’d” by Losagio’s mother, affectionately known as Mama Jean, who is on staff to greet them and offer them a flower necklace as the enter.

For more information, visit AlohaJays.com and follow Aloha Jay’s Malasadas on Facebook and Instagram.