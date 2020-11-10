Jobs Update: Who’s Hiring in the Lehigh Valley Right Now?

It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has damaged most areas of the working world. Since the virus’s influx earlier this year, millions of Americans have lost their jobs. But those who find themselves in that situation still have opportunities available, with many companies in the Lehigh Valley currently hiring.

Companies that operate warehouses in the valley are currently looking to hire employees.

One of them is Uline in Lower Macungie Township, which is hosting a hiring event at 700 Uline Way, Allentown, this Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Uline warehouse associates start at a pay rate of $23 an hour and receive benefits including health care, paid time off and a 401k option, the company said in a news release about the event.

“Uline has continued to experience tremendous growth as customers know they can count on us for outstanding customer service and next day product delivery,” said Branch Manager Tim McDonough. “As a result, we are seeking hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our valued Uline team.”

The company plans to hire to fill 65 warehouse positions. Prospective applicants must pre-register for the socially-distanced event as well as follow state health and CDC guidelines.

Aldi is also currently hiring for both full-time and part-time positions in its Center Valley distribution center. The company needs to hire warehouse associates as well as fill other positions throughout the area.

The following, from the Aldi website, describes the company’s warehouse associate job:

At ALDI, our warehouses are all about efficiency, flexibility and teamwork. As a member of our Warehouse team, you’ll have the opportunity to work in a physical, fast-paced environment that’s focused on safety. You’ll make sure that our products are properly received, selected and prepared for delivery to our ever-growing number of customers. Most importantly, you’ll work with a great group of people to keep ALDI stores around the country stocked full of our products. To prepare you for this important role, you’ll receive 16 weeks of comprehensive training, a steady work schedule, competitive pay and benefits.

With the holidays around the corner, Lehigh Valley retailers are also in need of help. For some folks it’s just not the holiday season without a stroll or two through the brightly-lit Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. The Upper Saucon Township retail complex is home to numerous upscale shops and restaurants that continue to flourish and are in need of help as Christmas draws closer. High-end boutiques such as Lucky Brand Jeans, Loft and Chico’s are hiring sales associates, as are Bath and Body Works and Carter’s. For more information about applying, visit the Jobs section of the Promenade Shops website.

Job-seekers who haven’t already may want to look into delivery jobs. Delivery drivers for companies like DoorDash and Grubhub receive base pay, make tips and can create their own schedules.

Remember, whether it comes around this year or next, the right job is out there for you.