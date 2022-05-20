Marie’s Soap Co.: Saucon Valley Farmers Market Vendor of the Week

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Saucon Valley Farmers' Market

With hot, sticky weather on the way, maintaining proper hygiene is about to become a bit more challenging. Fortunately, a popular vendor at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is fully-stocked and ready to help you stay clean all summer, without the use of chemicals.

Marie’s Soap Company is one of the Hellertown market’s most veteran vendors, and also their Vendor of the Week for this Sunday, May 22.

Based in Ottsville, Bucks County, Marie’s uses plant-based oils, shea and cocoa butters, dried herbs, spices, seeds, vitamin E, pure essential oils and fragrances to craft their soaps and related products, which are always attractively displayed at their stand. Their line of soaps includes roughly two dozen varieties, such as Lovely Lavender, Mint Mix, Ocean Breeze, Spring Shower, Mr. Spice and Naked Lady, which is an unscented bar.

Unlike commercially-manufactured soap, theirs contain no harsh chemicals, fillers or detergents; their lather is long-lasting; and best of all, many of their products are ideal for sensitive skin. They also offer a line of all-natural insect repellents called Bug O’way.

All Marie’s Soap Co. products are cruelty-free and made with care in small batches by Marie and Brenda. To learn more, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

Credit: Saucon Valley Farmers' Market

This Sunday, the farmers’ market will also host its first Art in the Park event of the season, with local artisans selling candles, bags, custom-designed jewelry, home decor, handcrafted cutting boards and much more. Local science fiction author Christopher D. Ochs will be at the market to meet readers and sign copies of his books, and the Second Saturday Spinners will be there to demonstrate yarn-making the old-fashioned way.

Every Sunday, visitors can look forward to some of the best entertainment in the area. Live music is a huge part of the market. This Sunday’s featured performer is Nick Franco.

Visitors can also register for the market’s annual Sunflower Contest, sponsored by Lost River Caverns. Simply stop by the information booth to pick up a free seed packet along with instructions for planting them and participating in the contest, which will be judged Sept. 18.

Be sure to visit the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market’s new website, SVFMPA.com, for a list of current vendors and also follow the farmers’ market on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information about performances, classes and other upcoming events.

The market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

You will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market as long as they are leashed.

For more information about vending at the market or becoming a sponsor click here, or stop by the information booth, where you will also find market tees, hoodies, hats, tote bags and other merchandise available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the market.