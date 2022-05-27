Beat the Blahs with the Art Establishment’s Summer Camps for Kids

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: The Art Establishment

If you’re worried about the summer months ahead and how to keep the kiddos occupied, The Art Establishment in Fountain Hill is hosting summer art camps they’re sure to love.

Starting in mid-June, the gallery-studio space–which is housed in a historic textile mill at 945 Broadway–will host nearly a dozen different camps for kids ages 5 to 15.

Camps that still have a limited number of openings include:

Creation Station – Four art camps in one, with a different theme each week! (Ages 5-9)

– Four art camps in one, with a different theme each week! (Ages 5-9) Harry Potter – All things “Hogwarts,” campers will attend classes in Potions, Charms, Herbology & more. (Ages 8-13)

– All things “Hogwarts,” campers will attend classes in Potions, Charms, Herbology & more. (Ages 8-13) Felting – Kids will learn both the wet and dry techniques for felting and create a 3D animal as a project. (Ages 10 & up)

– Kids will learn both the wet and dry techniques for felting and create a 3D animal as a project. (Ages 10 & up) Stuffed Animal – Kids will learn hand-sewing skills and use a sewing machine to create the stuffed animal of their dreams! (Ages 10 & up)

– Kids will learn hand-sewing skills and use a sewing machine to create the stuffed animal of their dreams! (Ages 10 & up) Design a Dollhouse – Campers will design their very own “dream dollhouse.” (Ages 6-9 and 9-12)

Creation Station is a four-week camp with morning, afternoon and full-day options. Week 1 (June 13-17) the art projects will have a beachy theme; Week 2 (June 20-24) participants will draw artistic inspiration from popular video games like Minecraft, Mario and Pokemon, as well as some classic board games; Week 3 (July 11-15) the focus will be on dragons, mermaids, unicorns, gnomes, fairies, trolls and other mythical creatures; and Week 4 (July 18-22) campers will learn about famous artists from throughout history, before creating their own masterpieces in those styles.

If you’re concerned that your child has never picked up a paintbrush before or is typically focused on sports and other non-artistic activities, Art Establishment co-owner Ellen Flynn says that’s nothing to fret about. As long as they are willing to try their hand at something new, they can expect to have fun during the camp in which they enroll.

“We get lots of kids at our camps who are the ‘artsy kids, but we love having the ‘sports kids’ and the ‘science kids,’ too!” she said. “Art camps can help them express themselves, think creatively (or outside the box), and can help develop their problem-solving skills. And it gives them a chance to try something new!”

Sibling and multi-week discounts are available for certain camps, with more information about all of the camps–including dates, age ranges and pricing–listed on the Summer Camps section of TheArtEstablishmentStudios.com. There’s also lots more fun for kids–including classes for children with special needs–at The Art Establishment year-round.

“My son had a great time at camp,” said one parent of her child’s experience at art camp at The Art Establishment. “He is becoming more confident in what he makes and he can’t wait until the next session he attends.”

Register for summer art camp today

Click here for The Art Establishment Summer Camp registration form and be on your way to a fun, art-filled summer!