Carson D. Hart, 75, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Carson D. Hart (1947 – 2022)

Carson D. Hart, 75, of Lower Saucon Township, died Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Patricia (O’Donnell). He was born in Bethlehem on April 1, 1947 to the late John and Mary (Kohonovich) Hart. Carson was raised in Phillipsburg, N.J., and graduated from Phillipsburg High School and East Stroudsburg University. He served our country faithfully in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Carson had a passion for farm animals. He had cows, goats, sheep, chickens and swans. His friends called him “Dr. Doolittle.” Carson was a past director of the Saucon Valley Community Center. Along with his wife, he owned and operated Hart’s Lake in Lower Saucon Township. Carson was a boxing promoter for many years. He worked as a financial planner for Prudential Insurance.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of 56 years, Patricia; daughter: Suzanne M. Giles of Lower Saucon Township; brother-in-law: Dennis O’Donnell (Rose) of Mansfield, Texas; nieces and nephews: Rose Ann, Denise, Kelly and Dennis; grandchildren: Sean, Savannah, Adam, Lauren, Caleb, Alivia, Genevieve, Juliette and Nathaniel; and cousins. Carson was predeceased by son: Sean Michael in 2016.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will be held privately at Bloomsbury Cemetery, Stewartsville, N.J. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 and/or Holy Ghost Ukrainian Catholic Church, 315 4th St., Easton, PA 18042.