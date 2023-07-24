Lower Saucon to Consider Pickleball Courts

It’s a game that has taken the country by storm in recent years, and it could be coming to a Lower Saucon Township park in the near future.

Lower Saucon Township Council is scheduled to consider a proposal to construct four pickleball courts in Polk Valley Park at its next meeting, which will be held Wednesday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m.

According to a July 20 memo from Lower Saucon Township manager Mark Hudson included with the draft meeting agenda, the estimated cost to construct the courts is around $100,000.

The memo states that the courts would be installed by township public works staff behind the stone parking lot below the large parking area at the top end of the park.

“Township staff would prepare the site, (handle) earth moving, pave the courts, install the posts/nets and work with a local company to paint the courts,” the memo states.

It notes that “the fence around the courts would be completed by an outside contractor.”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, interest in outdoor recreation has boomed, with many municipalities responding by adding amenities in public parks, along trails and at other facilities.

Hellertown Borough Council recently considered a proposal to construct a basketball court next to the borough pool, but ended up tabling it after some nearby residents expressed opposition.

Located along Polk Valley Road near the Saucon Valley School District campus, Polk Valley Park is one of Lower Saucon Township’s largest and newest parks, and features athletic fields, a picnic pavilion, a playground, walking paths, a dog park and other amenities.

More information about it is available on the township website.

Also on Wednesday’s meeting agenda is a discussion about a proposed ordinance that, if passed, would put a referendum on township council member term limits on the ballot in November.

If approved by voters, the referendum would limit council members whose terms begin on or after Jan. 5, 2026 to two 4-year terms.

The full agenda may be viewed online.

The meeting will be held in person at Lower Saucon Town Hall and livestreamed on YouTube, with the link to the livestream available on the council meeting/minutes page of the township website.