Woman Taken to Hospital After Car vs. Deer vs. Pedestrian Accident: Police

A local woman was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation following an unusual accident in which a car struck a deer, which then ricocheted into her, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In an accident report last week, police said the incident happened in the 2000 block of S. Delaware Drive (Rt. 611) in Williams Township. The nearest address to where it reportedly occurred is near the intersection of Rt. 611 and Raubsville Road in the village of Raubsville, Northampton County.

Police said that around 8:40 p.m. Thursday, an 18-year-old man from Easton was behind the wheel of a 2010 Audi A5 and driving northbound on Rt. 611 when the front passenger side bumper of his car struck the deer adjacent to that address.

That impact caused the deer to travel in a northeasterly direction, police said, where it struck the 55-year-old pedestrian along the road’s east shoulder.

“The pedestrian and deer came to final rest lying in a grass area just off the east shoulder of the roadway,” the report said.

Neither the driver nor his 20-year-old male passenger were injured in the accident, however police said the woman suffered a leg injury and was taken to St. Luke’s Anderson Campus for a medical evaluation.

The car’s passenger side front bumper was damaged, but it was “driven from the scene in its customary manner,” the report noted.

The report did not say what became of the deer.