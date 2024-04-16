Bethlehem Food Co-Op Takes Crucial Step Toward Opening

Located on the first floor of a new four-story building that will include the Market Flats apartments, the Bethlehem Food Co-op Market will be located at 250 E. Broad Street, a few blocks east of downtown Bethlehem.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

The Bethlehem Food Co-op Market is getting closer to opening and to celebrate the achievement of a major step toward that goal, officials with the organization recently held an ‘interior fit-out’ ceremony.

“This milestone marks significant progress in the Bethlehem Food Co-Op’s journey to open a grocery market for all shoppers in the heart of Bethlehem,” a BFC news release about the April 10 ceremony said. “Boyle Construction will begin the fit-out in the coming weeks. It is a crucial step forward in the store’s mission to provide high-quality, fresh, accessible and affordable groceries sourced as locally as possible.”

“We’re not your average grocery store. We’re much more than that,” co-op board chair Carol Ritter said at the ceremony, which included a symbolic nail-hammering by Ritter, other board members and co-op staff. The ceremony also coincided with a drawdown of approximately $123,000 from a $2.9 million grant Rep. Susan Wild and Sen. Bob Casey helped secure for the co-op; money that will be used for the fit-out this spring and summer.

Ritter noted that the Bethlehem Food Co-Op Market’s opening later this year is expected to have a positive effect on the surrounding community, which bears some characteristics of a food desert.

“It aims to continue to promote building a resilient community through community engagement, advocating for sustainability, fostering a robust local food system, partnering with local businesses and aiming to serve the diverse needs of Bethlehem residents,” the news release said.

Located on the first floor of a new four-story building that will include the Market Flats apartments, the co-op will be located at 250 E. Broad Street, a few blocks east of downtown Bethlehem.

Envisioned more than a decade ago, the Bethlehem Food Co-op Market is scheduled to open to all shoppers later this summer; something its 1,500-plus member-owners are eagerly awaiting.

There won’t be a membership requirement to shop at the store, but members will receive special perks and exclusive discounts.

For more information about becoming a member, visit the Bethlehem Food Co-op website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.