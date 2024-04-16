PA Gun Sales: Background Check Denials Down, Police Say

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System is used by county sheriffs, police chiefs in first class cities and licensed dealers to determine a person’s legal ability to obtain a license to carry firearms. If an individual tries to give false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

The Pennsylvania State Police have announced the number of firearms purchase denials and the subsequent investigations they have had to conduct in the first quarter of 2024.

According to an April 11 news release, 287,645 checks were conducted leading to 3,776 denials (1.31 percent) between January and March of this year, while during the first quarter of 2023 there were 4,645 denials from among 327,272 checks (1.41 percent).

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System is used by county sheriffs, police chiefs in first class cities and licensed dealers to determine a person’s legal ability to obtain a license to carry firearms. If an individual tries to give false information on a state or federal form, an investigation is initiated and sent to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Making false statements on a state or federal agency form or willfully presenting false identification that is likely to deceive a seller, dealer or manufacturer is a third-degree felony offense in Pennsylvania. During the process of using the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, some people are also flagged as having an active warrant for their arrest, police said.

The PSP Firearms Division, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), have been referred these cases for further investigation and possible prosecution, the news release noted.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.