Who Vandalized Local Car Wash? Police Want to Know.

Lower Saucon Township Police are trying to figure out who vandalized a local car wash, and they’re asking the public for tips.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday, police shared several surveillance images of two people who are believed to have used green spray paint to commit acts of vandalism at Saucon Valley Auto Spa in the 3500 block of Rt. 378, in what police said they are investigating as a case of criminal mischief.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at approximately 5 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information is being asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Vito Giorgi at 610-317-610 or vg*****@lo*****************.org.