Community Police

Who Vandalized Local Car Wash? Police Want to Know.

4 mins ago
by Josh Popichak
Car Wash

Lower Saucon Township Police are trying to figure out who vandalized a local car wash, and they’re asking the public for tips.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Thursday, police shared several surveillance images of two people who are believed to have used green spray paint to commit acts of vandalism at Saucon Valley Auto Spa in the 3500 block of Rt. 378, in what police said they are investigating as a case of criminal mischief.

Police said the incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at approximately 5 a.m.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information is being asked to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch Tipline or to contact Ofc. Vito Giorgi at 610-317-610 or vg*****@lo*****************.org.

Car Wash

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking the public for help identifying the people in this surveillance image taken at Saucon Valley Auto Spa. According to police, they are suspects in a Sept. 20, 2023 criminal mischief incident in which green spray paint was used to damage the car wash. (Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch)

Josh Popichak

Josh Popichak is the owner, publisher and editor of Saucon Source. A Lehigh Valley native, he's covered local news since 2005 and previously worked for Berks-Mont News and AOL/Patch. Contact him at josh@sauconsource.com.

