Police Want to ID 2 Men Suspected of Credit Card Fraud

Lower Saucon Township Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who are suspected of committing credit card fraud.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the men fraudulently charged $8,720.16 in purchases to a resident’s Home Depot credit card on June 15, 2023 at the Home Depot store on Nazareth Pike in Bethlehem Township, Northampton County.

Police shared store surveillance images of the two men (below).

Anyone who can help identify them is being asked to submit a tip through Crimewatch or to contact Detective/Corporal Eric Marth at em****@lo*****************.org or 610-625-8722.