Vehicles Broken Into in Upper Saucon, Police Say

Upper Saucon Township Police are reminding residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles during the overnight hours, after several vehicles in the township were broken into.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Upper Saucon Township Police are reminding residents not to leave valuables in their vehicles during the overnight hours, after several vehicles in the township were broken into.

In a post on the department’s new Crimewatch site, police said residents of the Afton Village and Countryside townhome developments called to report the break-ins Tuesday morning.

Police did not specify what, if anything, was stolen from inside the cars that were entered, however they said the perpetrators “were in search of valuables.”

“Residents are reminded not to leave your keys/key fobs in your car, make sure to lock your cars and never leave valuables that can be seen in plain sight,” police said.

They also suggested that residents consider leaving exterior lighting turned on, particularly if they do not have motion lights and/or exterior cameras installed.

Last week there was a similar rash of vehicle break-ins in Lower Saucon Township.

Police investigating those cases said five unlocked vehicles were entered, with loose change and a Glock handgun among the items that were stolen.

Upper Saucon Township Police shared several other tips for car owners, to help them avoid becoming victims of a break-in.

Tips about this and other cases may be submitted to the department via Crimewatch.

To receive regular updates about investigations, public safety information, traffic alerts, missing/found pets and more, click on “Follow” on their Crimewatch site and enter your email address.

Lower Saucon Township, Palmer Township, Springfield Township and Richland Township police departments are some of the other law enforcement agencies in the area that use Crimewatch to communicate important information with the public.