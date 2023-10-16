Isaacman Family Children’s Emergency Room Opens at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Bethlehem

St. Luke’s announced the opening of the new Isaacman Family Children’s Emergency Room at St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Bethlehem Monday. The opening was made possible by a generous contribution from Jared & Monica Isaacman. Jared Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4, a leader in integrated payment processing solutions based in Allentown, as well as a pilot and astronaut.

“This important addition to St. Luke’s University Hospital’s Bethlehem Campus was made possible by a generous contribution from Jared and Monica Isaacman,” said Rick Anderson, President & Chief Executive Officer of St. Luke’s University Health Network. “Thanks to their kindness and the commitment to our community demonstrated by the Isaacmans, the Isaacman Family Children’s ER will provide care to children and their families in their time of need.”

Jared Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4, a leader in integrated payment processing solutions based in Allentown.

Isaacman is one of the industry’s most influential business leaders, in addition to being an accomplished pilot and astronaut with over 7,000 hours of aviation experience, including ratings in multiple experimental and ex-military aircraft. He was the commander of Inspiration4, the world’s first all-civilian mission to go into orbit, and will also command the Polaris Dawn mission, which is scheduled to launch no earlier than December. The Polaris Dawn mission is a first-of-its-kind effort to rapidly advance human spaceflight capabilities and will include five days in orbit.

“I was introduced to Jared a few years ago, and it has been a pleasure getting to know him,” said Robby Wax, Senior Vice President & General Counsel of St. Luke’s University Health Network. “As a native of Allentown, I was excited to meet someone in my own community with such an interesting background. I have been impressed with his philanthropic focus through Shift4 and his space exploration activities, and I was extremely pleased when he and his wife expressed interest in assisting St. Luke’s pediatric patients in our community.”

“My family uses St. Luke’s for their healthcare needs, as do many of my colleagues and their families at Shift4,” noted Isaacman. “I know St. Luke’s is one of the country’s leading hospital networks, and Monica and I are grateful for the opportunity to support the St. Luke’s mission to care for children in our community.”

The new Isaacman Family Children’s ER features a special waiting area with an environment designed to soothe children and make them feel as comfortable as possible.

The Isaacman Family Children’s ER is supported by an array of pediatric specialists, including board-certified pediatric emergency medicine physicians, and equipped with a range of special diagnostic and therapeutic tools to meet the unique needs of children. In addition, children have access to on-site therapists with expertise in child development, psychology and counseling. These therapists assist in explaining diagnoses and treatment options to children and their parents using age-appropriate words and concepts.

“The new Isaacman Family Children’s ER will offer an array of services unmatched in the region,” said Carol Kuplen, President of St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus.

This past June, St. Luke’s announced the official opening of its St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital. The current team of 35-plus pediatric specialists includes the region’s only pediatric nephrologist, only developmental pediatricians and the largest team of fellowship-trained pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the area.

The opening of St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital was the culmination of several years’ effort to assemble key building blocks. In 2020, St. Luke’s Bethlehem Campus added a $5 million, 8-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), which provides advanced care to critically ill children.

St. Luke’s Pediatric Specialty Center, the region’s first and only free-standing facility dedicated entirely to children, opened in May 2022, allowing families to coordinate multiple specialty appointments in the same day at one convenient location in Center Valley. Shortly thereafter, St. Luke’s 17-bed pediatric inpatient unit at the Bethlehem Campus was renovated and relocated to include 24/7 hospitalist coverage, support from pediatric trained respiratory therapists and specialty trained pediatric nurses, pharmacists and pediatric surgeons.

