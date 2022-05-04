St. Luke’s Opens Pediatric Specialty Center Designed With Kids in Mind

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

As the newest member of the Children’s Hospital Association, St. Luke’s University Health Network officials took special pride in opening a new health care facility dedicated entirely to kids during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning.

St. Luke’s new 37,500-square-foot, three-story Pediatric Specialty Center in Center Valley will house a growing team of pediatric specialists under one roof, the network said. Along with St. Luke’s Coopersburg Pediatrics, the pediatric specialists now located there include nephrology, gastroenterology, cardiology, pulmonology, neurology, endocrinology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, pediatric primary care and pediatric nutrition.

Located at 5425 Lanark Road, just off Rt. 309 near I-78, the building has ample parking and is designed with children and families in mind. For example, each floor has a unique theme–Underwater, Animals of the World and Outer Space–to make kids comfortable.

At Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tecile Andolino, MD, Pediatric Nephrologist and Medical Director of Pediatric Specialty Care, told attendees, “I am overjoyed to now have so many specialties that we fill an entire building. This center allows our team to work even more collaboratively but, most importantly, parents will enjoy the convenience of having most of their child’s specialists in one location.”

Credit; St. Luke's University Health Network

In a news release about the opening, St. Luke’s said it “has invested in growing its pediatrics and pediatric specialty program through the addition of experienced, compassionate providers and convenient locations. In 2020, St. Luke’s opened its eight-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, providing advanced care to critically ill children close to home.”

More recently, SLUHN announced its membership in the Children’s Hospital Association; a national organization of hospitals and health systems committed to pediatric health care.

“We have made a promise to this community to bring quality, pediatric care close to home, and today we are again fulfilling that promise,” said Jennifer Janco, MD, Chief of Pediatrics at St. Luke’s University Health Network. “With our hospital services, outpatient services and family-centered services, families can expect to stay local to get quality care for their children.”

The St. Luke’s Pediatric Specialty Center opens to the public May 9.