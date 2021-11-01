Saucon Elementary Student Hopeful to Get COVID Vaccine This Week

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network is gearing up to administer the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine to children, ages 5 to 11, soon after the CDC approves it for emergency use authorization, which is expected to happen on or before Nov. 3. The FDA approved it last week.

In anticipation of this historic immunization milestone, St. Luke’s Chair of Pediatrics Jennifer Janco, MD, is offering information, perspective and encouragement to parents of appropriately aged youngsters.

“Vaccine eligibility for this younger age group will allow us to protect even more children,” she said. “I, along with the American Academy of Pediatrics, fully support this recommendation.”

“Separate phase-3 clinical trials completed in this age group showed the vaccine to be safe and comparable in effectiveness to the vaccine for older recipients in previous trials,” Dr. Janco added. “With the Delta variant infecting young children with COVID in unprecedented numbers in recent weeks, vaccinating our children is a critical step in protecting them from the disease and its complications, and also in helping our children continue to participate in school and sports.”

Nine-year-old August Mascitti said he is eager and hopeful to get his COVID vaccination this week.

“I want bragging rights for being the first,” quipped the Saucon Valley Elementary School student.

But there’s more to his motivation. August will turn 10 next week, and being fully vaccinated with the two-dose series means he can eventually celebrate his birthday in person with his friends, most of whom also want to get the shot, he thinks.

August’s mom, Kara Mascitti, MD, is all too familiar with COVID, having helped to form St. Luke’s internal protocols and to lead the network’s internal communications through the pandemic.

As St. Luke’s Medical Director, Healthcare Epidemiology and Infection Prevention, and president of the network’s medical staff, Dr. Mascitti has been following the studies on the vaccine for over a year.

“It’s an exciting moment for all parents, kids and healthcare providers,” she said. “This vaccine is safe and effective. It’s the next step to getting back to normal.”

Dr. Mascitti added that August will be the last person in the family to get the protection, which means her aging parents will be able to spend more time with their grandson without risking infection.

And, she’s proud of August, and thinks he’ll set an example for his friends by stepping forward for the shot.

“He’ll be a good role model,” said Dr. Mascitti.

