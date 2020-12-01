St. Luke’s Breaks Ground on Pediatric Specialty Center in Center Valley

Contributed photo

St. Luke’s University Health Network has broken ground on a new Pediatric Specialty Center in Center Valley.

The three-story building totaling 37,500 square feet will house multiple pediatric specialties.

“Now more than ever, our families want to stay close to home, but still expect and deserve expert care for their children,” St. Luke’s Chief of Pediatrics Dr. Jennifer Janco said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “This building is a commitment to this community to continue to provide top notch pediatric care to our children. It is the fulfillment of a promise to make access to care easy and convenient…especially for children who need care from multiple specialists.

The specialties to be housed at the center are Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Developmental, Neurology, Endocrinology, Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy, Pediatric Primary Care and Pediatric Nutrition.

“The fact that we now have enough personnel and services to warrant our own building is a wonderful achievement,” said Dr. Pam Abrams, Pediatric Endocrinologist, “not only for all of us to be able to work even more collaboratively with each other, but most importantly for parents to have the convenience of all of their child’s specialists in one location.”

The Pediatric s Specialty Center, which will open in 2022, will be located adjacent to the St. Luke’s Center Valley Health Center at 5445 Lanark Road and the new St. Luke’s Dermatology building, which opened last month at 5415 Lanark Road.

In her remarks at the ceremony, Carol Kuplen, President of St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill, thanked Lanark Partners, owner of the Center Valley site, and Boyle Construction, the general contractor overseeing the construction, as well as Michael Perrucci, Mike Caruso, Sean Boyle, Rob de Beer, Christian Perrucci and Dylan Panebianco.

St. Luke’s Children’s Services Line Manager Jessika Haynos noted that the groundbreaking for the Pediatric Specialty Center follows on the heels of the opening of the new Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at St. Luke’s University Hospital in February and the new Women & Babies Pavilion at the St. Luke’s Anderson Campus in Bethlehem Township in January. The Women & Babies Pavilion includes a new labor and delivery unit.

“The growth this service line has experienced over the past few years is nothing less than remarkable, and I am so proud to be part of Network that is committed to keeping care close to home for families in this community,” Haynos said.

Video of the groundbreaking event can be viewed online.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.