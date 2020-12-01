Brenda L. Bartholomew, 60, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Brenda L. Bartholomew, 60, of Hellertown, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Donald S. “Thumbs” Bartholomew. Brenda was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 16, 1960 to the late Ray Sr. and Carol (Sechler) Groman. She was a cook at the Fullerton Fire Co., Luther Crest, Allentown, and lastly at McDonald’s, Hellertown. Brenda was experienced at cooking, baking and enjoyed shopping. She was devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, who she enjoyed caring for.

SURVIVORS

Loving son: Ryan C. (Amber) Bartholomew of Hellertown; siblings: Donna (Robert) Dauernheim of Allentown, Leslie Smith of Emmaus, Ray C. (Diane) Groman Jr. of Allentown, Dawn (Mitchell) Jimenez of Schnecksville; three grandchildren: Taj, Miles, Oliver; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 4 p.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown, on Friday at 10 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the New Jerusalem Lutheran Church Food Bank, 3233 Apples Church Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015.