Pediatric Neurologist Joins St. Luke’s Office in Coopersburg

St. Luke’s Pediatrics Department is welcoming fellowship-trained Pediatric Neurologist Ramon Cuevas, MD, to the Network’s growing team of pediatric specialists. Dr. Cuevas has joined fellowship-trained Pediatric Neurologist Elizabeth T. Corbo, MD, at St. Luke’s Luke’s Pediatric Neurology office on Route 309 in Coopersburg.

Pediatric neurologists diagnose and treat a range of chronic childhood and adolescent neurologic conditions, including epilepsy, headaches and tic disorders.

Dr. Cuevas also specializes in pediatric sleep disorder medicine, which is common in children. Lack of quality sleep over time can result in a variety of physical, behavioral and emotional problems, including obesity, asthma, depression, anxiety and substance abuse, he said.

“If you’re following healthy sleep routines and your child is still having trouble falling or staying asleep, talk to you pediatrician,” said Dr. Cuevas. “Together we will develop an individualized treatment plan to get your child into a healthy sleep routine.”

Dr. Cuevas earned his medical degree from the University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine. He completed his residency, internship and fellowship training at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. For more information about Dr. Cuevas, or to make an appointment with him, click here.

Dr. Cuevas and Dr. Corbo, who is also board-certified in epilepsy, regularly collaborate with pediatricians and the many St. Luke’s pediatric specialists, including pediatric pulmonologists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists and general surgeons.

St. Luke’s continues to add pediatric specialists as part of the Network’s ongoing commitment to providing high-level pediatric care to the region. To support that growth, St. Luke’s recently broke ground on a new 37,500 square foot Pediatric Specialty Center in Center Valley. The new center will house nephrology, gastroenterology, cardiology, pulmonology, developmental, neurology, endocrinology, physical therapy and occupational therapy, pediatric primary care and pediatric nutrition.

The new site will provide the opportunity for pediatric specialists to collaborate more efficiently, as well as offer the convenience of having a child’s specialists in one location.

The St. Luke’s Pediatric Specialty Center in Center Valley is scheduled to open in 2022.

