Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Designates St. Luke’s a New Clinical Associate

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) recently announced the expansion of its nationwide Care Center Network with the addition of seven Clinical Associate members, including St. Luke’s University Health Network. The PFF’s Care Center Network, a group of medical centers with expertise in accurately diagnosing and treating individuals with pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD), now has 81 sites and seven Clinical Associates in 39 states.

The seven new Clinical Associate sites will collaborate with an existing Care Center Network site to help bring the resources of the PFF to even more people living with PF and ILD.

“Becoming a Clinical Associate in the PFF Care Center Network signifies our commitment to serving our community’s PF and ILD patients,” said Douglas Corwin, MD. “We are constantly seeking opportunities to grow and enhance our comprehensive care, and this partnership expands our ability to offer high-quality patient education, clinical care and research opportunities.”

In addition to St. Luke’s, newly designated Clinical Associates are:

For a complete list of PFF Care Center Network sites, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

“The addition of seven new Clinical associates to the PFF Care Center Network underscores their commitment to provide top-tier care and their ambition to enhance their programs through fruitful collaborations with their Care Center partners,” said Jessica Shore, PhD, RN, Vice President, Clinical Affairs and Quality for the PFF.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease. The prevalence of PF and ILD is on the rise, with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

Clinical trials are under way to treat various forms of the diseases.

