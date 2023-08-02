New Store at Promenade Will Cater to Golfers

If your idea of a perfect day involves a trip to the golf course, you’ll probably want to check out the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s newest retail store when it opens later this year.

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If your idea of a perfect day involves a trip to the golf course, you’ll probably want to check out the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley’s newest retail store when it opens later this year.

Club Champion is a custom golf club fitting company which currently has more than 120 locations worldwide.

Its store in the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center will open some time in the fourth quarter of 2023; will feature nearly 2,700 square feet of floor space; and will be located between the Mexican restaurant Torre and Gail Gray Home Furnishings & Design, according to an Aug. 2 Promenade Shops news release. New Balance was previously located in that space.

“Club Champion will be an important addition to the tenant lineup at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley,” said Natalia Stezenko, senior general manager of the shopping center. “Through this addition, local golfers will be able to easily access custom club fitting services that will help them perfect their swing and enjoy their time on the golf course to the fullest extent possible.”

“We’re excited to bring the best club fitting experience in the world to golfers in the Center Valley area,” added Nick Sherburne, founder of Club Champion. “This is a data-driven, Tour-level experience that yields real results on the course, no matter the player’s skill level.”

The southern parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties are replete with well-known golf courses, including the legendary Saucon Valley Country Club, which is located just a few miles from the Promenade Shops.

According to the news release, “Club Champion helps golfers achieve measurable game improvement through custom club fitting so golfers can get more from their clubs. The company uses 65,000+ head, shaft and grip combos to design and fine-tune custom clubs. Master Fitters use real-time data and technology to improve distance, accuracy, and increase golfer confidence.”

Established in 2010, Club Champion is headquartered in Willowbrook, Ill., and employs more than 400 people, it said. For more information, visit ClubChampion.com.