Saucon Valley Jersey Mike’s Has Target Opening Date

It won’t be long until the popular hoagie franchise Jersey Mike’s Subs opens its newest location in Saucon Valley.

A public relations representative for the company shared Thursday that the store at 1862 Leithsville Road (Rt. 412) in the Creekside Marketplace shopping center has a target opening date of “around March 6.”

Kyle Potvin of Splash Communications LLC noted that the “timing may shift as we get closer” and encouraged this publication to stay in touch regarding the timeframe for opening day.

Potvin also shared information about the franchisee who is opening the Jersey Mike’s in Lower Saucon Township, who she said is quite familiar with the area.

“Gerrit Curran, a 12-year foodservice veteran, recently hit a major milestone opening his 20th Jersey Mike’s location,” Potvin said.

Curran’s Pennsylvania stores are located in the Lehigh Valley, the Poconos and the Reading area, and include the first Lehigh Valley Jersey Mike’s, which opened in Trexlertown in January 2017.

Referring to that store, Potvin said it was after “meeting Jersey Mike’s Founder and CEO Peter Cancro in 2012 and working with franchisees…for five years” that Curran “realized his true passion was to open his own restaurant” and became a franchisee himself.

She said he plans to open four more Jersey Mike’s franchise locations in 2024, including Hellertown, which will be his 21st.

Curran now employs over 350 people and “has brought a laser focus on product quality, extraordinary customer service and a strong commitment to giving back to the communities,” she said.

Over the last three years, she reported that his stores have raised more than $500,000 for local charities such as Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer, Meals on Wheels and ProJeCt of Easton Inc. In keeping with the theme of giving back, Curran is also planning to hold a fundraiser for a local organization when he opens the Hellertown location.

Jersey Mike’s Subs currently has more than 3,000 locations open or in development in 45 states, according to a company fact sheet.

The company traces its roots to a single storefront location, which opened on the Jersey Shore in Point Pleasant, N.J., in 1956.

“In 1975, Peter Cancro, a 17-year-old high school senior who had worked for Mike’s Subs since he was 14 and loved the business, bought the operation with the help of his football coach,” the fact sheet explained. “Over the next decade, Peter opened two other local Mike’s Subs stores and built on the cult-like following that Mike’s Subs already enjoyed.”

Cancro began franchising the Jersey Mike’s concept in 1987, later changed the name to Jersey Mike’s Subs and today is CEO of Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc., which is headquartered in Manasquan, N.J.

For more information, including menus and other store locations, visit JerseyMikes.com.