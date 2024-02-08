Eugene Roger Deisher, 81, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Eugene Roger Deisher (1942 – 2024)

Eugene Roger Deisher, 81, of Hellertown, died Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024 at Saucon Valley Manor in Hellertown. He was the husband of Olyvia Jo (Hildebrant-Ulrich) Deisher. Gene was born in Reading on April 8, 1942 to the late Harold B. and Blanch I. (Deppen) Deisher. Gene was a mechanical engineer with 36 years of experience that spanned fields of design of machinery and processes in heavy industries. He had 25 years of experience in steel and steel mill engineering at Birdsboro Corporation (formerly Birdsboro Steel) and Bethlehem Steel, where he was assigned to Homer Research Laboratories, working as a Research Engineer. He also worked for FLSmidth. As a computer savvy professional, he was always at the forefront of new computer programming languages and digital technologies. Gene was a member of Lehigh Valley Monthly Meeting of the Society of Friends (the Quakers). Gene was a lifelong bicycling enthusiast who built, repaired and modified bicycles for himself and others, completed numerous Century rides and especially liked riding Haupts Bridge Road and rail trails. He was a self-taught, cutting-edge technologist in computer programming, digital technology and wifi and enjoyed trains, sharing a patent for a bolster spring design.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 11 years, Gene is also survived by sons: Brent A. Deisher and Carl Deisher; daughters: Lisa Deisher and Amanda Wright; stepdaughters: Erin (Ulrich) Chatenka and Kelly (Ulrich) Adams, and her husband Curtis; step-grandchildren: Bradley Chatenka and Alaina Adams. He was predeceased by brother: Robert Deisher; sister: Faye Meeks.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to call from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at Lehigh Valley Monthly Meeting of the Society of Friends, 4116 Bath Pike (Rt. 512), Bethlehem, PA 18017. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 3 p.m. Family and friends are also invited to a graveside service at 12 p.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2024 at Millcreek Memorial Cemetery in Newmanstown (cemetery is located behind Elias UCC Church). To share an expression of sympathy with this family, please visit HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Monthly Meeting of the Society of Friends, P.O. Box 20827, Lehigh Valley, PA 18002-0827 and/or The D&L Trail: Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor (DLNHC), 2750 Hugh Moore Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.