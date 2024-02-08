Noted Authors, Journalists to Headline DeSales Literary Symposium

The event for aspiring writers, bookworms, publishers and others with an interest in the written word will feature sessions with a panelist of renowned writers, journalists and publishers.

The Council for Retail and Sales (CRS) will host an educational symposium, “Reading, Writing, and Retailing,” on Friday, April 19 at DeSales University in Center Valley.

The keynote speaker will be TV writer and actress Shelley Dennis, of Netflix’s Spirit Rangers and ABC’s The Conners. Other announced speakers include playwright and actor Dan Lauria, who is best known for his role on “The Wonder Years”; journalist and nonfiction writer and magazine editor Vicki Mayk; criminologist, author of 72 books and DeSales professor Dr. Katherine Ramsland, who has appeared as an expert in more than 200 true crime documentaries; author and former CEO of book and magazine publisher Rodale Inc., Maria Rodale; and Bethlehem native Daniel Roebuck, a veteran Hollywood actor who in recent years has become a well-known as a screenwriter, director and producer of faith-based films such as Getting Grace, which was filmed locally.

Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in interactive discussions led by the panelists and learn about new literary techniques, tapping into their creativity and discovering their unique writing voice. Topics for these discussions will include Using Social Media to Leverage Yourself, Ideation Creation, In-Store Promotions: Author Signings and More, Finding a Publisher: Through the Wringer, So You Want to Compose?, Navigating the Publishing Landscape and Writing Textbooks.

Tickets for the symposium are on sale now for $30 each, including lunch. Tickets may be purchased online.

The event, which is sponsored by Poster Boy Productions, will be held in the school’s University Center from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For student tickets and other questions about the symposium, contact el**********@de*****.edu.

Guest panelists are subject to change based on their availability, according to the Eventbrite page, which also lists the schedule for the event.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.