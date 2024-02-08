Bach Choir to Premiere ‘Songs for the People’

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present a premiere performance of Emmy Award-winning composer Jasmine Arielle Barnes’ new piece of music, “Songs for the People,” as part of their February Bach at Noon concert.

The Bach Choir of Bethlehem will present a premiere performance of Emmy Award-winning composer Jasmine Arielle Barnes’ new piece of music, “Songs for the People,” as part of their February Bach at Noon concert on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 12:10 p.m. at Central Moravian Church in Bethlehem.

A Baltimore native who is now based in Dallas, Barnes’ compositions have been commissioned by the New York Philharmonic, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Opera Theater of Saint Louis, The Washington National Opera and The Kennedy Center, among others.

“We are truly honored to play a role in Jasmine Barnes’ journey as a composer and to have the privilege of presenting her piece to the public for the very first time,” said Bach Choir Artistic Director and Conductor Christopher Jackson.

Performance soloists will include Katelyn Grace Jackson, soprano; Shauna Kreidler Michels, mezzosoprano; Joshua Bornfield, tenor; and Daryl Yoder, bass-baritone.

Admission to the concert is free.

For more information and tickets, visit Bach.org or call 610-866-4382.