SVSD Seeks Input With Community Survey

The Saucon Valley School District is seeking staff, family and community feedback through an anonymous survey focused on the district’s communication and community engagement efforts.

In a news release, the district said the survey features a series of questions related to community members’ perspectives on the school district, how they obtain district-related news and information, and ways in which the district can continue to improve in the area of communication.

“We value the input of our staff, families and community members, and this survey provides an important opportunity for them to share their perspectives on how we communicate and engage with our community,” said Saucon Valley superintendent Jaime Vlasaty. “We encourage everyone to take a few moments to participate in this survey and help shape the future of communication within the Saucon Valley School District.”

The survey is being administered and the data collected and analyzed by the Donovan Group, an independent school communications firm.

The district said the survey will be open through April 21, 2024, and that it takes 6 to 10 minutes to complete it.

To complete the survey online, visit SVSDsurvey.org.