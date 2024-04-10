GIANT Co., Customers Raise $1.5M to Fight Hunger Among Schoolchildren

From Jan. 1 through March 31, Giant customers were invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation to support their local public school districts’ meal programs.

The GIANT Company and its customers have raised more than $1.5 million to help local public school districts combat hunger in the communities they serve. The company said in a news release Monday that funds raised by its Feeding School Kids initiative will go toward supporting food programs that provide meals for students.

“Together with our customers and team members, we have raised more than $7.5 million over the past four years through Feeding School Kids to address food insecurity in our local public school districts,” said Jennifer Scott, the Giant Company’s chief of staff and director of community relations and charitable giving, in a news release. “School food programs are crucial in ensuring that all children can focus on learning and not where their next meal may come from.”

From Jan. 1 through March 31, Giant customers were invited to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar or convert their CHOICE points into a donation to support their local public school districts’ meal programs. Giant also donated $100,000 to the program, the company said.

Among other things, the money raised will help with paying off outstanding student lunch debt, building on-campus food pantries and establishing garden programs, it added.

Locally, the Bethlehem Area School District is one of the top 15 public school districts that will receive funds from the initiative. According to Giant, BASD will receive more than $18,000.

The Philadelphia School District will receive the most money–over $81,000–and many other districts throughout the state will also benefit.

For more information on the GIANT Company’s efforts to eliminate hunger, visit the Giant website.

