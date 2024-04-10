McNeill Bill Would Require Fracking Chemical Disclosure

The legislation would require oil and gas companies to disclose the chemicals they use 14 days prior to any use during the fracking process, including drilling operations.

A bill authored by state Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133) would mandate the disclosure of chemicals used in fracking to help protect communities from exposure to toxic chemicals linked to a variety of health issues.

“This bill would put the health of Pennsylvanians first by amending the Oil and Gas Act to remove the current exceptions to disclosure, which have allowed companies to hide the chemicals they use in the fracking process,” McNeill said in a statement.

McNeill said her bill was inspired by a four-year-old grand jury report that criticized a lack of transparency in fracking.

“In June 2020, the 43 Statewide Grand Jury implored Pennsylvania to stop covering up what chemicals are used,” she said. “They found that the state failed to protect Pennsylvanians from the risk of natural-gas operations, especially those who live near drilling sites and who have suffered severe health consequences from contaminated water because of it.”

“Pennsylvanians deserve to know what chemicals are used in the fracking process to be able to make decisions to protect their health and safety,” she added.

The bill was voted out of the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee and will now move to the full House of Representatives for consideration, McNeill’s office said Tuesday.

McNeill’s district includes parts of Lehigh County, including the borough of Fountain Hill.

