Celebrate Spring on Bethlehem’s SouthSide Greenway April 27

Spring on the SouthSide on the Bethlehem Greenway will be held Saturday, April 27, from 12 to 3 p.m., with an event kick-off and opening ceremony behind Touchstone Theatre at 321 E. 4th St., Bethlehem, at noon. The family-friendly event will feature live music with Melody Cruz starting at 12:30 p.m., food by Roasted Bethlehem, fitness and self-care activities, a children’s read-a-long and plant giveaway, a seed-starting activity with the Bethlehem Food Co-op and much more.

Attendees are encouraged to discover community art through a mural and artswalk along the Greenway. Free yoga and zumba classes will also be held during the event.

In addition to on-street parking, parking will be available in the New Street Parking Garage at 324 S. New St., Bethlehem, which is at the western terminus of the Greenway.

Spring on the SouthSide is sponsored by St. Luke’s University Health Network and Bethlehem’s SouthSide Art District community partners, and is free to attend.

For a complete schedule of events and more information, visit the Spring on the SouthSide event page on the SouthSide Arts District website.

This local news story was reported with generative AI assistance.