Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Gilberto James Ventura (1969 – 2022)

Gilberto James Ventura, 53, of Allentown, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice, Allentown. He was the husband of Evelyn (Gonzalez) Ventura. Gilberto was born on May 1, 1969 in Fountain Hill to Gilberto Ventura of Bethlehem and the late Olga (Ramirez) Soto, who died Sept. 22, 2015. He worked in the Sterilization Department of B. Braun Medical, Bethlehem, for 20 years. Gilberto was a member of Life Church, Allentown. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his father and wife of 22 years; daughters: Alicia (Evan Butz) Ventura of Nazareth, Samantha Ventura of Hellertown; stepson: Jamel Reyes Sr. of Allentown; siblings: Laurie Ventura of Bethlehem, Richard (Stephanie) of Freemansburg, Daniel B. Ventura of Bethlehem; aunt: Josephine (Jose) Zayas of Bethlehem; step-grandson: Jamel Reyes Jr.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the Connell Funeral Home Inc., 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem. The calling hour will be followed by a service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fox Chase Pediatrics, 7500 Central Ave., Suite 205, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home Inc., Bethlehem.