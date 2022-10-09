Lower Saucon Police Investigating Hit-and-Run Crash with Injuries

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Sunday that they are investigating a weekend hit-and-run crash that seriously injured the driver of the vehicle that was struck.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site, police said the crash happened Saturday around 7:39 p.m. in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road (Rt. 412) near the Giant food store.

“Upon arrival, officers were informed that a dark in color SUV–possibly grey–was traveling southbound on Leithsville Road at a very high rate of speed,” police said. “After negotiating a curve near Meadows Road, the offending vehicle either lost control or was passing a vehicle and entered the northbound lane, striking a northbound vehicle. The vehicle then fled the scene, continuing south on Leithsville Road.”

Police said the driver of the vehicle that was struck was hospitalized for serious injuries suffered in the crash.

The post stated that officers “found a vehicle part from the offending vehicle on scene, which was identified as a Ford Explorer left driver’s side front door molding from a 2020-2021 year model.” Police also shared a photo of the found part and said that the “offending vehicle should have heavy damage to the driver side of the vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident is being asked to contact the Lower Saucon Township Police Department at 610-317-6110 or by submitting an online tip via their Crimewatch page.