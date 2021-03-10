Lower Saucon Police Warn of Scams Involving ‘Amazon’ Claims

Lower Saucon Township Police this week are warning residents to be on the lookout for scams by individuals who claim to be associated with online retail giant Amazon.

“On March 8, 2021 our department took a report of a scam where a resident received a voicemail that stated their Amazon account had been overcharged and they should call back to collect the refund payment,” police said in a Crimewatch update. “The resident phoned back and spoke with someone who requested access to her Amazon account, which she granted through her computer. Shortly after the person requested her credit card information (which was actually tied to the Amazon account). The resident then became suspicious and hung up.”

Police said that in a different Amazon-related scam, fraudsters claiming to be connected to the company call and claim that charges on an individual’s Amazon credit card account should be repaid via the purchase of gift cards. The victims in this scam are advised to call back and provide the gift card numbers, which the scammer then uses to access the money on the cards.

This is similar to a type of scam which Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Wednesday cost a Kintnersville man $8,200.

Lower Saucon Township Police encouraged residents never to allow others to access their computer, bank or credit card information.

“If someone requests payment via a gift card or prepaid card, it is a SCAM,” the Crimewatch post said. “Legitimate businesses will not ask for payment via a gift card. Also if someone calls you claiming to be from Amazon saying you owe them money or they owe you money, hang up the phone and check your Amazon account. If there is a problem with your account, check the official Amazon website and contact customer service.”