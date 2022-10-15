Expect Parking Restrictions for Coopersburg Halloween Parade

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The biggest event of the year in Coopersburg borough–the annual Coopersburg Halloween Parade–will be held Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m., and parking will be restricted along the parade route.

In an automated phone call that went out via the borough’s all-call system, officials requested that residents refrain from parking on all of Main Street, all of Linden Street, Locust Valley Road and within one block of Main Street on Tilghman and W. Fairmount streets from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The parade has a rain date of Oct. 23, but that likely won’t be needed since Sunday’s forecast is for near-perfect parade weather; mostly sunny skies and a high near 65.

Borough officials also shared an announcement about fall leaf pickup on the call.

Leaf collection in Coopersburg borough will begin in the next few weeks. There is no set schedule for collection. Residents who have leaves to be collected are asked to rake them to the curb. Any brush, debris or other yard waste will not be picked up, the call said, and residents should refrain from putting tarps weighted down with rocks on the leaf piles.

Other upcoming events in Coopersburg that were highlighted on the call include:

Trick-or-Treat in Coopersburg borough will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents who do not want to participate should keep their porch lights turned off. A rain date is to be determined. Residents should be careful driving through town and watch out for children who are trick-or-treating.

The Coopersburg Volunteer Fire Company’s annual Tree-Lighting Ceremony will be held outside the fire station at State and Main streets on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. This year’s event with the Southern Lehigh Chamber of Commerce will feature food, music, craft vendors, tractor rides, Santa’s arrival and the tree lighting. Sponsors include Truist, Creekview Veterinary Hospital, Farmer’s Insurance-John JT Tsiouvaras, Lehigh Valley Humane Society, Wescoe Foundation for Pulmonary Fibrosis, Lerch Photography, Hometown Pet Center, QNB Bank, Designing Wealth Management by Raymond James, The Goddard School, Castle Dental, Thrifty Car Sales of Coopersburg and JP Mascaro & Sons. For more information, visit the GLVCC website.

Lastly, the borough reminded residents that their utility bills were mailed on Oct. 1, with payments due Oct. 31. Anyone who did not receive their bill should contact the borough office at 610-282-3307.