When is Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown and Other Local Communities?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

With all of the disruption caused by the pandemic over the past few years, it can be easy to forget about events, let alone the details of when, where and why they are held.

However, an event almost nobody can forget about is Trick-or-Treat, which this year will again be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Halloween in Hellertown and Lower Saucon Township.

This year Halloween (Oct. 31) falls on a Monday, so Trick-or-Treat will take place on a school night.

Traditionally, there is no rain date for Trick-or-Treat in Hellertown, Lower Saucon and most other local municipalities, although on rare occasions it has been postponed due to weather.

Other area Trick-or-Treat dates and times are as follows:

Upper Saucon Township: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Coopersburg borough: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m. (rain date TBD per borough website)

Lower Milford Township: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Bethlehem: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Fountain Hill borough: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Salisbury Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

City of Allentown: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Freemansburg borough: Friday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Township: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Springfield Township (Bucks County): Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Richland Township (Bucks County): Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 8 p.m.

Quakertown borough: Monday, Oct. 31, 6 to 9 p.m.

Related upcoming events:

Quakertown borough is holding a Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat Saturday, Oct. 8 from 3 to 7 p.m. in Quakertown Memorial Park, 301 W. Mill St. The event will feature food, activities, crafts, games, music, a costume contest, a scarecrow decorating contest, hayrides and more. Admission is $5 per child (free for parents). Wristbands are required for kids and may be purchased online, along with raffle basket tickets.

The Fountain Hill Fire Department will hold its Haunted Fire House event Friday-Sunday, Oct. 28-30 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the fire station, 950 Cherokee St., Fountain Hill. Enjoy candy, food and a haunted maze. There is a $5 suggested donation for attendees.

Olde Stone Farm in Williams Township is hosting Harvest Days Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event features a family-friendly corn maze, hayrides, a pumpkin patch, games and farm animals. Refreshments are available for purchase from food trucks. For more information visit OldeStoneFarmPa.com.