Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight: Flint Hill Farm

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

You may know them as the home of an adorable goat herd, but there’s a lot more to Upper Saucon Township’s Flint Hill Farm than ridiculously cute ruminants.

If you visit their stand at the weekly Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown, the farm’s talent at churning out delicious dairy products quickly becomes apparent.

Cheeses including goat’s milk manchego, whole milk ricotta, cow’s milk mozzarella, traditional goat cheese (chevre) and a variety of cheddars are available along with freshly-churned butter, pasture-raised eggs, buttermilk, raw goat’s milk, raw cow’s milk, kefir, drinkable yogurt smoothies made from cow’s milk and classic cow’s milk yogurt.

Flint Hill Farm isn’t just a working farm, either. It’s also an educational center which hosts a variety of activities year-round, including summer camps, farm classes and horse riding.

“Our mission is to bridge the gap between the urban/suburban community and the farm,” the Flint Hill website states. “Flint Hill Farm Educational Center Inc. is located on Flint Hill Farm, a 26-acre preserved farm in Lehigh County, Pa. The multifaceted agro-educational facility is actively expanding its programs to meet the educational and nutritional needs of the rapidly growing region and promote the awareness of being good stewards of our land, water and air.”

To learn more about the farm, visit their Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market stand and peruse their website: FlintHillFarm-EdCenter.org. You can also follow the farm on Facebook.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE Oct. 9 MARKET?

This Sunday’s live music will be provided by Dave Fry.

Nort Port: The Cheese Ball Company will be at the market selling their delicious gourmet cheese balls. Learn more at NortPort.com.

Shop for unique gifts, home decor, jewelry, accessories and more at Art in the Park, which features local craftspeople/artisans who have previously vended at SVFM and is now being held weekly through the end of the 2022 season. Expect a unique lineup of artisans each week. Support local makers and get your holiday shopping done early!

Follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park, next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

For more information about current vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, stop by the information booth and read our recent profiles of Colony Meadery, Marie’s Soap Co., Angry Viking Jerky, FD Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm, Tomblers Bakery, Breadfermented, Everything Dumplings, Mad Catter Coffee Roasters, Rolling Pin Pastries, Thaler Farms, Green Star Farm, Mainly Mushrooms, Sun Drop Farm, Popcorn Pit, Bechdolt Orchards, Epic Acre Farm, Bam’s Carrot Cake and Ridge Valley Farm.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.