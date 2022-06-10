Angry Viking Jerky: Saucon Valley Farmers Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Angry Viking Jerky/Facebook

If you’re hungry, sometimes you need to get angry… Angry Viking Jerky, that is!

Angry Viking Jerky is new to the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in 2022, and already their selection of hand-crafted, cured meats is developing quite a following.

Owner Trevor Levits is a veteran and developed the business after his military service.

“Angry Viking Jerky was founded after my second deployment ended in a non-combat related injury,” he explains on the Angry Viking Jerky website. “The recovery time afforded me the opportunity to focus on starting our business. Together, my wife and I enjoy the freedom our jerky business provides us. With the support of our customers, we hope to one day be able to spend more time with our family while doing what we love!”

Some of the product flavors you can expect to find at the Angry Viking Jerky booth include Black Pepper, Hot & Spicy, Sweet Asian Chili, Teriyaki, Original and “Berserker.”

And you don’t need to be a Viking–or even descended from one–to enjoy them.

As the website clearly explains, “If you have a Viking’s appetite but aren’t plundering villages, our jerky provides the energy and protein your body and muscles crave!”

Check out Angry Viking Jerky out the next time you visit the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, and be sure to follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

The live music at this Sunday’s farmers’ market will be performed by the group S.R.G.

The 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

Visitors will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.