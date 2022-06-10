Hillers Can Now Buy Discounted Season Passes for Hellertown Pool

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

Although the Fountain Hill Pool is closed with its ultimate fate uncertain, another aquatic facility is ready to welcome Hillers who love to swim or lounge in the sun this summer.

Thanks to an agreement between Fountain Hill and Hellertown borough officials, Fountain Hill residents may now purchase season passes to the Hellertown Pool at a reduced “resident” rate, as well as discounted 10-packs of daily admission passes that offer individuals a total savings of $10 over the standard daily admission rates.

Season pool passes for residents are $30 for seniors, $75 for youths, $95 for adults and $200 for a family of up to five (extra passes for families of six or more are $20 each).

Ten-packs of daily wristband passes to the pool are available for daytime and evening admission rates, for youths and adults. Youth 10-packs are $35 for evening passes or $55 for daytime passes, and adult 10-packs are $45 for evening passes or $75 for day passes.

Proof of residency is required to purchase both the wristband packs and the season passes, and they may only be purchased by Fountain Hill residents at Fountain Hill Borough Hall, which is located at 941 Long St., Fountain Hill, Pa. More information about the temporary pool arrangement has been published on the borough’s website.

Hellertown Pool Information

The Hellertown Pool opens for the 2022 swimming season on Saturday, June 11, and will be open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, through Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Hellertown Pool is located at 575 Durham Street, across from Dimmick Park.

Parking is available in a lot in between the park grounds and Dewey Fire Company No. 1.

For more information about a grassroots community group that has been formed to help save the Fountain Hill Pool from permanent closure, visit the Facebook page for the Fountain Hill Community Coalition.