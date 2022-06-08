Hellertown Pool Gearing Up to Open for 2022 Season

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Credit: Chris Christian

It won’t be long until the mellifluous sound of splashing swimmers is heard in the vicinity of the Hellertown Pool, which will open for the 2022 season this Saturday, June 11.

The pool is located at Durham and Depot streets, across the street from Dimmick Park.

In addition to the main pool, the fenced area of the complex includes a splash pad for smaller children, a slide and a refreshment stand, among other amenities.

The pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and the 2022 season will run through Saturday, Aug. 20.

Season pool passes at resident and non-resident rates may be purchased from the Borough of Hellertown. Resident rates are available to borough and Lower Saucon Township residents. Proof of age and residency are required for season pass purchases.

Click here for the season pool pass application as well as additional information.

Daily and weekend admission rates for the Hellertown Pool are listed below:

Daily/Weekend

Youth (Under 3) – FREE

Youth – $6.00

Adult – $8.00

After 4 p.m.

Youth (Under 3) – FREE

Youth – $4.00

Adult – $5.00

The following are the current pool rules, according to the borough website:

1. Patrons must be respectful and obey the lifeguards.

2. Running, pushing and horseplay are prohibited.

3. Ball playing of any kind is prohibited.

4. Personal flotation devices, rafts and floats are permitted only in the shallow area.

5. Cut-offs and street clothes are prohibited in the pool. Only pool-appropriate attire is permitted in the pool. Infant swimmy diapers are required.

6. The area between the ropes in the deep end is for lap swimming only.

7. Diving is restricted to areas of the pool that are 8’ or deeper.

8. Children under 10 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

9. Food and drink are allowed in the grass area only (not on the pool deck).

10. Gum and tobacco products allowed are prohibited.

11. Littering is prohibited.

12. Alcoholic beverages, weapons or contraband are prohibited.

13. Cooler size is limited to 2’ x 2’ x 2’.

14. Tent size is limited to 5’ x 5’.

The website notes that all rules are subject to interpretation by Hellertown Pool staff.

“Anyone entering the pool is subject to search along with any bags, coolers and containers,” the site advises. “Any illegal weapons or contraband found will be seized and will result in criminal charges.”

The address for the Hellertown Pool is 575 Durham St., Hellertown, Pa.

For additional information, contact the Borough of Hellertown at 610-838-7041.

For updates about the pool throughout the summer, follow the borough on Facebook and subscribe to receive email notifications from the Borough of Hellertown.