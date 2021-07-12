Weather Perfect for Dance Party at Hellertown Pool (Photos)

Clown Hellertown Pool

The Hellertown Pool’s beloved ‘clown’ trash barrel topper was all smiles for the Dip-N-Dance Saturday. Borough residents were outraged when the clown was stolen from the pool last month. It was recovered nearby several days later by an EMS crew and returned to its rightful place on the pool deck, where generations of Hellertonians have deposited their snack wrappers and other garbage in its mouth. (Photo by Chris Christian)

The weather Saturday afternoon turned out to be nearly perfect for a family-friendly dance party on the deck of the Hellertown Pool. The Dip-N-Dance presented by D.H. Productions was held from 1 to 3 p.m. and free for pool patrons of all ages to enjoy.

In addition to dancing to tunes spun by a local DJ, Dip-N-Dance guests can participate in games–both on land and in the water–for a chance to win some cool prizes.

Additional Dip-N-Dance events will be held at the Hellertown Pool on Thursday, July 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Hellertown Pool is located at 575 Durham Street and is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

For information about the pool, which recently instituted new admission requirements, visit HellertownBorough.org.

Photos by Chris Christian

Several of the pool’s lifeguards got in on the fun at the Dip-N-Dance.

Nothing brings out the competitor in a young swimmer like a raft race across a pool.

“The winner is…”

Swimmers of all ages had the chance to show off their dance moves at the Dip-N-Dance held at the Hellertown Pool Saturday. The event had been rescheduled due to inclement weather. Another two Dip-N-Dance events by D.H. Productions will be held at the Hellertown Pool this summer, on Thursday, July 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Everybody was in the mood for a fun party at the Dip-N-Dance at the Hellertown Pool.

