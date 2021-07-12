Weather Perfect for Dance Party at Hellertown Pool (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

The weather Saturday afternoon turned out to be nearly perfect for a family-friendly dance party on the deck of the Hellertown Pool. The Dip-N-Dance presented by D.H. Productions was held from 1 to 3 p.m. and free for pool patrons of all ages to enjoy.

In addition to dancing to tunes spun by a local DJ, Dip-N-Dance guests can participate in games–both on land and in the water–for a chance to win some cool prizes.

Additional Dip-N-Dance events will be held at the Hellertown Pool on Thursday, July 22 from 1 to 3 p.m. and on Thursday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Hellertown Pool is located at 575 Durham Street and is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., weather permitting.

For information about the pool, which recently instituted new admission requirements, visit HellertownBorough.org.

Photos by Chris Christian