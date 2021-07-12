Local Church’s Vacation Bible School Promises Exciting Adventures

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

When you were a child, did you enjoy fairy tales involving knights, dragons and castles? The romantic allure of such stories remains strong, which is why First United Church of Christ’s upcoming Vacation Bible School program promises much fun for participants.

“Knights of North Castle: Quest for the King’s Armor” will be held from Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. It is for children in Pre-K (age 4) through sixth grade and will be held at First UCC, which is located at 501 Northampton St., Hellertown. Children who are in seventh grade or older may register to be volunteers.

Knights of North Castle is a Vacation Bible School study program that invites children to “be strong in the Lord and in the strength of God’s power” (Ephesians 6:10). They will join Sparky the Dragon for music, arts & crafts, snacks, recreation, and of course, Bible storytelling…plus more!

Kids will become brave knights as they explore Old and New Testament stories, discovering different pieces of protective armor in the lives of familiar Bible characters that they can relate to their own lives.

There is no cost to attend Knights of North Castle, and First UCC will follow any and all COVID guidelines that may be in place at the time. At this time, masks are required. Registrants will be updated on safety guidelines as the summer progresses.

For more information about the program or to register, visit the Knights of North Castle website. More information is also available by calling Marji Hughes at 610-838-8811 or 610-984-5053 or emailing her at mphughes22@gmail.com.

For more information about First United Church of Christ, Hellertown, visit FirstUCCHellertown.org.

