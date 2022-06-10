Rt. 378 Utility Work in L. Saucon, Bethlehem Will Affect Traffic

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Utility crews will soon return to a section of Rt. 378 in Bethlehem and Lower Saucon Township that has seen more than its share of disruptions over the past year-plus.

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) officials said Friday that night work related to an ongoing UGI gas line replacement project in the area will resume Sunday and Monday, June 12 and 13.

The intersection of Rt. 378 (Wyandotte Street) and Broadway–which is known as Five Points–will be open with lane restrictions for the utility work that will be taking place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. between June 12 and June 16, a PennDOT update indicated.

Further up the hill, on either side of the city-township line, night work between Fiot Avenue and Koehler Drive will begin June 13 and is expected to continue until July 1.

That work will also be taking place between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and will also require lane restrictions, according to the latest information from PennDOT.

The corridor is likely to see significantly more traffic during the upcoming U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club, which will be held June 23-26 a few miles south of where the utility work will be taking place, though the bulk of that traffic will presumably pass through the area during daytime hours.

Motorists who will be traveling through the area that will be affected by the road work should expect to encounter delays and consider utilizing alternate routes if necessary.