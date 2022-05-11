Visit St. Luke’s Health & Wellness Pavilion at US Senior Open

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Getting your golf swing analyzed, viewing your digital skeleton, learning the proper way to take your blood pressure and performing CPR are just some of the activities that will be featured at the St. Luke’s University Health & Wellness Pavilion during the 42nd U.S. Senior Open. The championship, conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA), will be played at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course from June 21-26.

St. Luke’s, the official health services provider for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open, will have its Health & Wellness Pavilion at the championship’s entrance. Demonstrations of the latest medical technology will be presented along with prizes, giveaways and raffles.

Several accomplished athletes with ties to the Lehigh Valley are scheduled to appear at the Health & Wellness Pavilion during the championship. That group of SLUHN Community Ambassadors includes Pro Football Hall of Famer and seven-time Pro Bowl receiver Andre Reed, former heavyweight boxing champion Larry Holmes, Philadelphia Phillies Hall of Famer and four-time Cy Young award recipient Steve Carlton, two-time NFL scoring leader and Philadelphia Eagles placekicker David Akers, 22-time national champion cyclist and Olympic hopeful Mandy Marquardt and local PGA professional Zach Juhasz.

The St. Luke’s Health & Wellness Pavilion will feature multi-screen Microsoft gaming technologies, the Hololens2 virtual reality experience showing the human body, body composition testing and a demonstration of health technology devices.

“The USGA is pleased to continue our relationship with St. Luke’s and trusts the U.S. Senior Open and its fans will be the beneficiaries,” said Bryan Miranda, USGA senior director, partnerships. “St. Luke’s will help elevate the championship by providing quality onsite healthcare coupled with their ability to offer a variety of interactive opportunities to educate the community and the fans about health and wellness.”

Saucon Valley Country Club will become the first club to host the U.S. Senior Open three times, having previously been the venue that hosted it in 1992 and 2000.

