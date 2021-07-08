St. Luke’s Will Be Health Provider at 2022 U.S. Senior Open

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network has been named the official Health Services Provider for the 2022 U.S. Senior Open Golf Championship conducted by the United States Golf Association (USGA).

The championship, featuring some of the most accomplished and recognized golfers in the world, will take place June 21-26, 2022 at Saucon Valley Country Club’s Old Course in Upper Saucon Township. It will be the third time Saucon Valley has hosted the U.S. Senior Open and the third time St. Luke’s has served as the event’s exclusive medical provider.

“St. Luke’s is proud to have been chosen to provide its world-class health care for this prestigious tournament,” said St. Luke’s Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer Robert Martin.

St. Luke’s will offer on-site treatment for players, volunteers and fans, as well as an interactive experience on health and wellness.

“I love and feed off the energy St. Luke’s is bringing to the event,” said Mimi Griffin, the U.S. Senior Open’s executive director, as well as the founder and copresident of MSG Promotions, which is promoting the event. “St. Luke’s will put together a wellness pavilion which will present the cutting edge of health and wellness.”

St. Luke’s served as the exclusive medical provider for the U.S. Senior Open when it was played at Saucon Valley in 1992 and 2000. St. Luke’s was also a partner with the U.S. Women’s Open at Saucon Valley in 2009.

“This is an exciting relationship with St. Luke’s, and we believe the U.S. Senior Open and its fans benefit greatly from it,” said Alex Issa, Director of Championship Events at USGA. “St. Luke’s will help us elevate the championship not only for the healthcare they provide onsite, like treating sunburn, turned ankles and stomach aches, but also for the experiential opportunity they are building with a variety of interactive opportunities to educate the community and the fans about health and wellness.”

About the U.S. Senior Open

The 42nd U.S. Senior Open, conducted by the United States Golf Association, will be held June 21-26, 2022 at Saucon Valley Country Club, in Bethlehem, Pa. It will feature a field of 156 of the world’s best professional and amateur senior golfers over the age of 50. Players who are eligible to compete include Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Tom Lehman, Vijay Singh, Retief Goosen and Steve Stricker. This U.S. Senior Open will be the eighth USGA championship held at Saucon Valley Country Club. NBCUniversal will provide live television coverage of all four rounds of the championship.

About the USGA

The USGA is a nonprofit organization that celebrates, serves and advances the game of golf. Founded in 1894, the USGA conducts many of golf’s premier professional and amateur championships, including the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open. The USGA campus in Liberty Corner, N.J., is home to the Association’s Research and Test Center, where science and innovation are fueling a healthy and sustainable game for the future. The campus is also home to the USGA Golf Museum, where the game’s history is preserved among the world’s most comprehensive archive of golf artifacts. To learn more, visit usga.org.

About St. Luke’s

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 16,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals sites and 300+ outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.5 billion, the Network’s service area includes 11 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe, Schuylkill and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania, and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.