Fountain Hill Borough Conducting Community Pool Survey

If you’re a fan of the Fountain Hill Pool–or, if you aren’t–you might want to invest a few minutes in taking a survey the borough has published to help gauge interest in keeping the facility open and supported with taxpayer dollars.

The pool was closed during the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It opened for an abbreviated summer season in 2021, operating with reduced hours due to staffing shortages that were common and even closed some pools throughout the area.

Now, borough officials want to know what it will take to keep the pool open in the future.

The anonymous resident survey asks questions such as “How many times have you or your family visited the Fountain Hill Pool in the last five years?” and whether anyone in the family purchases a season pass to the pool. Other questions include:

Do you consider the pool to be an integral part of the borough?

Do you support your tax dollars being spent to maintain the community pool?

Would you support a tax increase to maintain the community pool?

As of Monday, more than 100 people had responded to the survey and answered the question about a potential tax increase to fund the pool’s continued operation. According to the survey results so far, roughly a third would support a tax hike if it would keep the pool open, with roughly two thirds of respondents opposing that idea.

The final question included in the survey asks residents whether they would “support a plan that redefines the pool area into a passive recreation area that may include a nature habitat, education center and community garden, creating a harmonious space for all residents to enjoy?” As of Monday forty-four percent they would and 56 percent said they would not support a harmonious space.

