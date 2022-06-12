Eleanor C. Quartucci, 93 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Eleanor C. Quartucci (1929 – 2022)

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, Eleanor C. Quartucci, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed peacefully to be with the Lord at the age of 93. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Rudolph R. Quartucci Sr., who died Dec. 18, 2021, and her parents, Elizabeth (Pisani) and John Calace and siblings. She is survived by her two children: Carol (Douglas) Tweed and Rudy Jr. (Tina); her grandchildren: Eric, Shane and Morgan (Steve) Romasko; and her great-grandchildren: Nolan, Lincoln, Jack, Vance and Eleanor. Eleanor was born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later moved to Pennsylvania after she married Rudy. She had a passion for fashion, which continued throughout her life. She held many jobs in the retail industry over the years and took pride in her work. Eleanor loved her family dearly and lived for seeing her great-grandchildren grow. Anyone who knew Eleanor will remember her sassy and caring personality. She was a member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The visitation period will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be shared at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanor’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.