Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Quartucci Sr., 95 (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Rudolph “Rudy” Quartucci Sr.

On Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, Rudolph “Rudy” Quartucci Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully to be with the Lord at the age of 95. Rudy’s greatest joy in life was his family. He had a passion for cars and trucks, and always shared his fond memories of his proudest jobs and trips across the country. He enjoyed a long and happy retirement during which he and Eleanor traveled all over the world. Anyone who knew Rudy was touched by his kindness and humor.

SURVIVORS

He is survived by his beloved wife: Eleanor; his two children: Carol (Douglas) Tweed, and Rudy Jr. (Tina); his grandchildren: Eric, Shane, Morgan (Steve) Romasko; and his great-grandchildren: Nolan, Lincoln, Jack, Vance and Eleanor. He was predeceased by his parents: Nancy (Zumpano) and Nicholas Quartucci; and siblings.

SERVICES

Family and friends are invited to a visitation period from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at his church, St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rudy’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.