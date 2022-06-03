Macungie Mountain Herb Farm: SVFM’s Vendor of the Week

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Macungie Mountain Herb Farm/ Facebook

Among the dozens of vendors at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, Macungie Mountain Herb Farm is instantly recognizable for its vintage white metal trailer festooned with lemon wreaths, sunflowers, retro decor and charming handmade signs.

The business owned by Joyce Marin has developed a loyal following selling refreshing fresh-squeezed lemonade and herbal teas flavored with everything from hibiscus to basil, but MMHF also produces and sells farm-fresh honey, elderberry syrup, tempting gluten-free baked goods and prepared foods, including their popular–and vegan–avocado toast.

In addition to vending at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market, you can find Macungie Mountain Herb Farm at the Wrightstown Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings.

The farm’s full list of offerings can be found on its website, and Marin regularly updates the Macungie Mountain Herb Farm Facebook page with new products and events.

Macungie Mountain Herb Farm also has an Instagram page which is updated regularly.

Credit: Chris Christian

Before you head to this weekend’s market, be sure to check out our other recent Vendor of the Week profiles of Marie’s Soap Co. and FD Market. Visit the farmers’ market’s new website, SVFMPA.com, for a list of vendors and follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for updates and information about performances, special events and more.

Sunday’s live musical entertainment will be provided by Bill Ihling.

Stop by the information booth while you’re there to pick up some farmers’ market apparel–hats, tees, hoodies and other items are available–and to learn more about it.

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

Visitors will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.