Bechdolt Orchards: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Vendor Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Farmers’ markets have evolved to sell much more than just produce, but it is fresh fruits and vegetables that are fundamental to their success, and few farms in this area can lay claim to the legacy represented by Bechdolt Orchards’ weekly stand at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market in Hellertown.

Founded in 1947 and family-owned to this day, Bechdolt’s is locally famous for their peaches, apples, apple cider and many other products that are made from the fruit grown in their orchards along Rt. 412 in Lower Saucon Township.

At the market they also sweet corn, tomatoes, onions, melons, fruit butters, sauces and many other staples you will want to fill your refrigerator and stock your pantry with.

It’s always busy at the Bechdolt’s booth, which is part of the fun of shopping there.

If you run out of something, however, the orchard also operates a farmstand and store at 2209 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, Pa.

For more information about Bechdolt Orchards, be sure to follow them on Facebook.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING AT THE MARKET?

This Sunday, Sept. 18, the market’s live music will be provided by Cornflower Jam.

Special guests will include volunteers from the Lower Saucon Township Historical Society and the Friends of the Hellertown Area Library, both of whom will be providing information about their respective organizations at community spotlight booths.

And a highlight of the market will be the annual Sunflower Contest, which begins with the distribution of free sunflower seeds provided by Lost River Caverns each spring. The grand prize will be presented to the person who grew the largest sunflower seed head at this Sunday’s market.

Market volunteers are currently busy planning fall and Halloween events, so be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on social media for future announcements.

MORE ABOUT THE MARKET

The Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine. Its regular season runs through Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

Well-behaved dogs are welcome at the market, but they must be leashed at all times.

The market is held across from Dimmick Park next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the lot next to the library and along Constitution Avenue.

Visit SVFMPa.com to learn more about the market and be sure to follow the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.