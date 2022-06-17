Tomblers Bakery: Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market Spotlight

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’ve been a regular customer at the Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market at any point in the past decade, you’ve probably sampled some of the delicious sweet and savory baked goods sold by Tomblers Bakery, which has been a market vendor for 14 seasons now.

Among other items, Tomblers is known for their shoo-fly pies, their fruit pies and their pasties; hand pies made from shortcrust and stuffed with meat, vegetables and other savory fillings before being baked to a golden brown.

Pasties originated in Wales, and when Welsh immigrants settled in the Lehigh Valley in the 19th century they brought their recipes for the simple snack or meal with them.

Tomblers owner Karen Drake’s mother learned how to make pasties from local friends of English and Welsh descent, and after founding the Easton area bakery nearly 40 years ago, she helped turn them into one of Tomblers’ signature items. Karen has continued the tradition.

In celebration of Father’s Day this Sunday, you might want to pick up a few pasties for dad to enjoy, and the first 100 dads who stop by the Tomblers Bakery booth at the market will also receive a complimentary cookie, courtesy of Tomblers and the market.

To learn more, be sure to follow Tomblers on Facebook and visit their website.

The live music at this Sunday’s farmers’ market will be performed by Nick Franco.

Stop by the SVFM information booth to pick up some farmers’ market apparel–hats, tees, hoodies and other items are available–and to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

You can also visit the farmers’ market’s website, SVFMPA.com, for information about volunteering, as well as vendor and sponsorship opportunities. The site also features a list of current vendors. Lastly, be sure to follow the market on Facebook and Instagram for timely updates and information about vendors, upcoming events, contests and more.

The 2022 Saucon Valley Farmers’ Market is open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Nov. 20.

Visitors will find its 30-plus vendors in two rows spread across the field next to the Hellertown Area Library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055. Free parking is available in the library lot as well as along Constitution Avenue.

